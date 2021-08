A tearful Lionel Messi confirmed Sunday he is leaving Barcelona after 17 trophy-laden years, with Paris Saint Germain his likely next port of call for a career swansong. "I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now -- I love this club," said a suited Messi, who several times wiped away tears before a squadron of reporters at the club's Camp Nou ground who gave him a standing ovation.