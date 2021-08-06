Cancel
New daily COVID cases in NC top 4,500; 2nd day in a row with cases more than 4,000

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in North Carolina jumped to 4,506 on Friday -- the highest number of new daily cases since February. It’s also the second day in a row with more than 4,000 reported cases.

The percent of positive tests increased slightly from Thursday to 10.6%, but that’s still well above the goal of less than 5%.

1,715 people across the state are hospitalized with COVID-19. That is also the highest number of patients hospitalized in recent months.

According to NCDHHS, 241 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to North Carolina hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of Thursday, 58% of North Carolinians were fully vaccinated.

In all but four of North Carolina’s 100 counties, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks in indoor public settings, even if they’re already vaccinated, due to substantial or high transmission rates.

