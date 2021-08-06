Cancel
South Dakota's Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising

By STEPHEN GROVES - Associated Press
 5 days ago

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills of South Dakota are roaring with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starts. The annual rally returns just as coronavirus cases in the state are rising with the more contagious delta variant. Organizers say they expected at least 700,000 people to show up during the 10-day event. Even on Thursday, downtown Sturgis was clogged with Harleys, rallygoers crowded shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and rock shows, and masks were nowhere in sight. Public health experts worry the rally will again be a vehicle to spread coronavirus infections. Hundreds of rallygoers were infected last year, spreading the virus to other communities.

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

