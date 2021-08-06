Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Axios Sports

By Kendall Baker
Axios
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi is leaving Barcelona, ending arguably the greatest club career in soccer history — one that featured 810 games, 683 goals, 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. What they're saying: Messi was reportedly "shocked" by the news, which the club announced via a statement on its...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriele Marcotti
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axios Sports#Spanish#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerolympics.com

Lionel Messi reunited with Neymar at PSG after Barcelona exit

The biggest story in football has been resolved with Lionel Messi joining Neymar at French giants PSG. Just five days after it was confirmed he was leaving Barcelona after more than 20 years at the club, and two days after a bidding tearful goodbye to Barca fans, he is officially a PSG player.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Lionel Messi: the 14 best moments of my career

I came on as a substitute for Deco against our local rivals Espanyol back in 2004. I was definitely a little nervous as I was about to come onto the field for my debut. It was a very important moment for me, something I’d desperately wanted for a long time, and I was maybe a bit impatient!
UEFAWNCY

Soccer-PSG will hope Messi completes dream team and they avoid Barca pitfalls

(Reuters) – Barcelona’s first European Cup winning side in 1992 was nicknamed the ‘Dream Team’ yet no club deserves that moniker more now than Paris St Germain, who are poised to add Lionel Messi to their already star-studded squad. Messi, who gave a tear-soaked farewell press conference with Barcelona, is...
Soccerwincountry.com

Soccer-After Messi, what next for Barca?

MADRID (Reuters) – While Lionel Messi’s departure marks the end of an era for Barcelona, there is plenty more to be resolved at the Nou Camp before the season gets under way:. MONEY ISSUES. Barcelona have a gross debt of over one billion euros ($1.17 billion) and years of profligate...
UEFAThe Ringer

La Liga’s Problems Are Much Bigger Than Lionel Messi’s Departure

On Sunday, a dolorous Lionel Messi sat in front of the world’s media—and American teammate Sergiño Dest, dressed, for some reason, in a full basketball uniform—to explain how his 21-year partnership with FC Barcelona had come to an end. As had been reported last week, the greatest player to ever wear the club’s kit (or any kit, for that matter) was leaving not because he was in search of more money or a bigger stage—there are no bigger stages in team sports than Barcelona; and even though Barcelona’s valuation had increased more than 12 times over from Messi’s official first-team debut in 2004 to his final appearance in 2021, Messi had agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut to stay with the club.
Soccertalesbuzz.com

La Liga without Lionel Messi: Why Messi is not playing for Barcelona, and his potential Pichichi successor

It’s going to feel weird. Even Lionel Messi admitted it. La Liga is kicking off, but for the first time since 2003 there will be no Messi suiting up for perennial power FC Barcelona. His contract with the club expired on June 30, making him a free agent, but the financial troubles of the cash-strapped club meant Barcelona couldn’t add him back to the roster for the upcoming season due to league roster rules.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

La Liga returns under a financial cloud and without Messi

Madrid (AFP) – La Liga, just three years ago the undisputed monarch of European football, returns for a new season on Friday after a traumatic summer that ended with its crown jewel being given away. The free transfer of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday drove home the financial...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Scrubbed From Barcelona Stadium Mural

FC Barcelona ain't wasting any time moving on from the Lionel Messi era ... the soccer squad just scrubbed a giant pic of the legend off a huge mural on its stadium wall. The photo of the 34-year-old former Barca superstar had been front and center at Camp Nou in Spain for a long time ... but less than a week after Messi's departure was confirmed, stadium workers got to removing it.
SoccerPosted by
NJ.com

How to watch Spain’s La Liga in USA in 2021-22: Live streams, TV channel for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, more

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga, Spanish soccer’s top division, kicks off on Friday, August 13 (8/13/21), when Valencia hosts Getafe at the Mestalla in Valencia, Spain. Fans in the United States can watch the contest, as well as a majority of La Liga matches this season featuring defending champion Atletico Madrid and challengers Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, with a subscription to ESPN+.

Comments / 0

Community Policy