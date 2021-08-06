Axios Sports

On Sunday, a dolorous Lionel Messi sat in front of the world’s media—and American teammate Sergiño Dest, dressed, for some reason, in a full basketball uniform—to explain how his 21-year partnership with FC Barcelona had come to an end. As had been reported last week, the greatest player to ever wear the club’s kit (or any kit, for that matter) was leaving not because he was in search of more money or a bigger stage—there are no bigger stages in team sports than Barcelona; and even though Barcelona’s valuation had increased more than 12 times over from Messi’s official first-team debut in 2004 to his final appearance in 2021, Messi had agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut to stay with the club.