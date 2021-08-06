Cancel
Washtenaw County, MI

Increased enforcement part of changes to Washtenaw County responsible contractor policy

By Hannah Brock
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI-- The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners have unanimously passed amendments to give more teeth to its responsible contractor policy. Originally passed in 2020, the policy applies to all construction projects greater than $50,000 to ensure high quality, safe and highly trained personnel complete county work. The policy also prohibits contractors from discriminating against employees or misclassifying workers as independent contractors.

Ann Arbor, MI
