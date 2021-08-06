Britain's coronavirus cases top 6 million

By Lynx Insight Service Aug 9 (Reuters) - More than 202.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,454,172​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser. Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 614,831 35,912,789 18.82 India 427,862 31,934,455 3.16 Brazil 562,752 20,151,779 26.87 Russia 332,059 6,447,750 22.98 France 112,222 6,284,708 16.76 United Kingdom 130,320 6,069,362 19.61 Turkey 52,088 5,895,841 6.33 Argentina 107,302 5,012,754 24.12 Colombia 122,277 4,834,634 24.63 Spain 82,006 4,588,132 17.52 Italy 128,209 4,390,684 21.22 Iran 94,015 4,158,729 11.49 Germany 91,765 3,790,636 11.07 Indonesia 107,096 3,666,031 4 Mexico 244,248 2,964,244 19.36 Poland 75,285 2,884,098 19.83 South Africa 74,813 2,533,466 12.95 Ukraine 53,095 2,259,151 11.9 Peru 196,873 2,124,128 60.34 Netherlands 17,869 1,885,805 10.37 Iraq 19,146 1,704,363 4.98 Czech Republic 30,363 1,674,906 28.56 Philippines 29,122 1,658,916 2.73 Chile 35,951 1,622,509 19.2 Canada 26,663 1,438,219 7.19 Bangladesh 22,411 1,343,396 1.39 Malaysia 10,749 1,262,540 3.41 Belgium 25,268 1,136,726 22.1 Sweden 14,657 1,103,693 14.4 Romania 34,313 1,084,711 17.63 Pakistan 23,865 1,067,580 1.12 Japan 15,288 1,018,554 1.21 Portugal 17,457 984,985 16.98 Israel 6,535 897,326 7.36 Hungary 30,033 809,855 30.72 Jordan 10,105 775,782 10.15 Thailand 6,110 756,505 0.88 Serbia 7,139 725,702 10.22 Switzerland 10,422 723,968 12.24 Nepal 10,093 714,877 3.59 Morocco 10,335 696,282 2.87 United Arab Emirates 1,975 692,964 2.05 Austria 10,750 663,082 12.16 Kazakhstan 6,764 634,214 3.7 Tunisia 20,931 610,660 18.1 Lebanon 7,938 570,098 11.59 Saudi Arabia 8,320 532,785 2.47 Greece 13,031 512,364 12.14 Ecuador 31,774 491,185 18.6 Bolivia 17,959 477,262 15.82 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 1000 GMT.