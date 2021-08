When I was a child, I had a clear vision of what I wanted to be when I grew up. While my friends were dreaming of becoming firefighters, doctors, or teachers, I had a different picture in-mind. As children, my brother and I watched my father build a successful career as a real estate appraiser. Though it was a career that struck him by happenstance, it was something he really enjoyed, which was evident when he shared stories with us from his time “in the field.”