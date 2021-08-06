Cancel
Business

GM to shut truck assembly plants again because of global chip shortage

thefabricator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters has reported that the global semiconductor chip shortage is forcing General Motors to shut down its three North American full-size pickup truck assembly plants in Flint, Mich.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Silao, Mexico. The automaker will resume production at its plants in Spring Hill, Tenn., and Ramos Arizpe, Mexico,...

www.thefabricator.com

