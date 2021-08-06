Cancel
Hazard, KY

‘A step forward in the right direction’: HCTC now requiring face masks on campus

By Dakota Makres
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Kentucky, and many counties in our region are now in the red zone. Community and Technical College leaders are taking action after the recent increase. ”We decided to make our campuses as safe as possible for students, faculty, staff and visitors for imposing a mask mandate,” said Hazard Community and Technical College President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

