Richland, WA

Here’s Why Women Like to Hang Old Windows on Walls

By Woody
 5 days ago
My wife found this old window at a garage sale in Richland and was thrilled about it all the way home. I asked what she wanted to do with it and all I could get out of her was, "I don't know yet." I mentioned to her that we have no broken windows at home and even if we did, that old piece of junk surely wouldn't fit. Then she said that once it's painted, she would need help hanging it. I may have tuned her out a little at that point because my man-brain was unable to process this information. I thought she said she wanted to "hang" it...hahahaha.

Related
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Which Weeder is Best on These Crazy Tri-Cities Weeds?

Whether you love a beautiful lawn or loved to garden or neither one of those things, the weeds in the Tri-Cities this year are the worst. Even in the cracks in your driveway! Is it the heat? Is it the irrigation water? Whatever it is, they are really bad this year. I have a little weeding tool but you have to get down on your hands and knees to use it. For the occasional weed, this is not a big deal. But up and down, up and down, can really wear on a fella! So I started investigating weeders that I could use while standing up. One of the first ones I ran across was called Grandpa's Weeder. I remember my dad having something similar to this when I was a kid. It must have been in our tool shed for years and years and years, and only got used a few times I think. But I do remember it worked fairly well. As with all things, a great idea can always be improved on. So I found this video from a guy that I follow on YouTube, called the Crazy Russian Hacker. Here he goes over 8 tools that all do basically the same thing with basically the same design. Some work better than others, though. I've decided on which one I want to buy so check this out and see what you think. I'll post below the video which one I like the best so I don't sway you before you watch.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Popular New Restaurant to Open Monday in Pasco!

Fans of Costa Vida will have another location in Pasco to enjoy! The restaurant chain has announced that it will open its Tri-Cities 4th location on Monday, August 16th. The new Costa Vida is located at 6627 Burden Boulevard, Suite A, across from the Hapo Center. It's next to Proof Kitchen and the Sushi House. The new Costa Vida will be open Monday through Thursday from 11am till 9 pm. Friday and Saturday they're open from 11 am till 10pm, and closed on Sunday.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

I Can’t Be the Only One That Hates Fishing in Tri-Cities

We moved from Washington to Montana when I was just starting 1st grade. My whole family is from the Eatonville area, but my dad loved the mountains of Montana and took a good job with the state there. We didn't live in 'in town'. We were way outside the city limits of Butte, and when I was little, way outside was 9 miles. My Montana summers were spent fishing and roaming Big Sky Country with my younger brother. If you think I'm gonna go all 'A River Runs Through It' on ya, you're close, but not quite. Fly fishing was never my thing. I got a fly rod for my 12th birthday and hated it. I went back to my trusty spinning rod, casting a red & white Daredevil lure in just the right spots. I caught hundreds of Brook, Brown and Cutthroat trout growing up, all about 9-12 inches and tasty as hell. The brookies pictured above hang in my house and were mounted by my taxidermist cousin in Montana. They are 16 and 13 inches and particularly large for the tiny 'crick' I was fishing that day. But our freezer was full of delicious trout growing up. When grandpa came to visit from Tacoma, he loved and ate as many as mom would fry up.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Sick Of Badger Mountain? Do These Other Tri-Cities Running Trails

I was scrolling the Tri-Cities Reddit section and one of the topics that came up was other running trails beside Badger Mountain. One poster said that she was tired of running Badger Mountain and was asking about other trails that would be challenging. It got me thinking that we must have some other trails worth checking out in the Tri-Cities area.
Public HealthPosted by
97 Rock

Slipknot’s Clown – ‘I’m Not Ever Going to Stop Wearing a Mask, COVID or Not’

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan is a proponent of wearing masks, sharing with Forbes his intent to continue doing so even after the pandemic concludes. As a touring musician who has come in contact with people from all walks of the earth, Clown stated, "I'm not ever going to stop wearing a mask, COVID or not. I've been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world. So when I had to be in the studio, and I was asked to put on a mask, it didn't bother me. It was business as usual."
RelationshipsPosted by
97 Rock

Washington Couple Turns School Bus Into An Amazing Home [VIDEO]

Are you like me? I love watching people build tiny homes and container homes. I'm one of those people that when I retire, I'd like to build something to live in. People are getting more and more inventive. I have some friends from high school who got married and made it a plan to retire by the time they turned 45.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
97 Rock

Win a Night Out with Collective Soul and 97 ROCK

97 ROCK welcomes the 'Just Looking Around Tour 2021' to Northern Quest Resort and Casino on August 20th, starring Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra, and Tonic. The 90's Alt-Rock, post-grunge revival is alive and well and rolls into Northern Quest for a night of nostalgia. You won't want to miss this blast from the past, so get your name in to win this better than ever getaway, and let it 'Shine'. Just take a moment and fill out the form below.
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

Try this Heavenly Recipe for Fresh Washington Peaches

Washington and Oregon fresh peaches are out and I am in peach heaven. I know that Georgia is famous for peaches, but other than a few miserable hours at the Atlanta airport, I've never really been there. And while I have lived in a lot of spots from Wasilla, AK to Orlando, FL, I've never eaten a more delicious peach than in the great state of Washington. A juicy peach from a friend or co-worker's backyard is pretty unbeatable, and the orchard peaches here are tremendous.
LifestylePosted by
97 Rock

Disney’s Star Wars Hotel Will Be Too Pricy For Many Fans

The first ever Star Wars hotel is finally ready to open in Walt Disney World next spring. The “Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser” is designed like a swanky, futuristic, Star Wars-y cruise ship. Guests “board” at a terminal in the Disney resort, then assume the guise of characters in a Star Wars adventure. The amenities of the Starcruiser includes the chance to play with the world’s first functional lightsabers.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Kids Bicycle Thief On the Loose in Kennewick. Let’s Nab Him

When I was eight or nine, I had a little red bicycle. Nothing fancy. But all the cool kids had banana seats and monkey bars. If you don't know what those are, you'll have to Google them, because I'm obviously too old and feeble to go into that now LOL. I begged my dad to give me the high-rise handlebars and a banana seat. I had a rather plain-looking old-fashioned bicycle. For my birthday, I got what looked like a brand new bike! Dad put on raised handlebars, a banana seat, and the monkey bar on the back! I was elated. About a week later that bicycle was stolen. My mother called the police, and the nice officer took the time to drive me around the neighborhood looking for my bike. We never did find it (but I got to sit in the front seat of a police car!). I was fortunate enough that my parents could afford to buy me a new bicycle, but that's not the case with all kids. And I never really got over losing that red bicycle that was customized just for me. So that's why I think it's so important to get this scumbag, and others like him, off the streets. Being a kid is tough enough sometimes without having to deal with the sadness of being a victim of theft.

