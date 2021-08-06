Derrick Lewis: 'Excuse my French, but f--k you and f--k him'

And while UFC 265 may be the focus, Lewis is just happy that people will get to experience what Houstonians are all about. “What I’m hoping for everyone to get from the city of Houston this week is that everyone loves each other. It doesn’t matter what background you come from; we all love each other and it’s family oriented in the city of Houston,” Lewis said. “When I first came here, I was scared and I was crying because I thought we were going to be riding horses and feeding cows and stuff like that, but it was completely different. So, it was like, all right, we moved to the hood, but the hood is the hood no matter where you go, so I was happy with that.”