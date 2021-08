For Jesús Ángel García Bragado, who competed for spain">Spain in the men’s 50km race walk, this was not his first Olympics. In fact, it was his eighth.The 51-year-old has been in every Summer Olympics since 1992. This year’s 50km race walk is his last, and possibly the world’s last as well – the event has been cut from future Olympics, and will not be in the 2024 games in Paris.In the japan">Japan race, Bragado only came in 35th. But with eight Olympic Games under his belt, he is a record breaker – for the most Olympic appearances of any...