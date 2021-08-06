Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Is Biden Screwing This Up?

By Hannah Murphy
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamal Raad has spent this year assessing every climate action the Biden administration has taken — from the first reveal of Biden’s climate plan last summer, to the executive actions on Inauguration Day, to the unprecedented climate-crucial infrastructure package now inching through Congress. But if you ask Raad, the executive director of the climate policy group Evergreen Action, to assess the president’s first six months in office, he’s reluctant to do it. “If I had to give a grade,” Raad says, “it would be an ‘Incomplete.'”

www.chron.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Economy#Electric Cars#Evergreen Action#The Paris Agreement#Center#Dakota Access#Interior#University Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden’s centrist strategy makes sense: It can prevent Trump’s return

At the beginning of 2020, when Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, it appeared that the Democratic Party might be veering to the left. At the beginning of 2021, when Republican leaders in both the House and Senate said former president Donald Trump bore responsibility for the assault on the Capitol, it appeared that the Republican Party might be returning to the center.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill clears the Senate: Here's what it means for you

Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning, after weeks of back-and-forth negotiations between the Senate and the White House. The bill was approved with a 69-30 vote. The proposed legislation -- which now heads to the House for a vote -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and bipartisan members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic. "We're on the cusp of an infrastructure decade," Biden said, following the Senate vote, "that I truly believe will transform America."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Buyers’ Remorse: Americans Sour On Biden

I’ve written previously about Gallup polling data and analysis that shows President Biden is losing the support of the American people. Here are my thoughts on the data from about two weeks ago, followed by a key paragraph excerpted from Gallup:. If you’re the president, you’re likely most concerned about...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Biden’s Expansive Economic Agenda Set for Senate Endorsement (1)

President Joe Biden ’s big plans for the U.S. economy are on the verge of passing their first major legislative tests in the Senate, leaving their future to intra-party struggles between Democratic progressives and moderates. A broad group of Democratic and Republican senators is prepared to place a bipartisan stamp...
Presidential Electioneenews.net

Biden rushes to pick judges, but one major opening remains

More than six months into his term, President Biden has outstripped his predecessors on nominating judges, but one key vacancy on a powerful appeals court remains. Judge David Tatel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit announced in February that he would take senior status, a form of semi-retirement, as soon as Biden selects his replacement (Greenwire, Feb. 12).
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Biden’s trillions-dollar agenda is staggeringly irresponsible

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Senate approves bipartisan $1T infrastructure plan in win for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a major $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill in a significant show of bipartisan force that marked a big step forward for President Biden's domestic agenda. The vote was 69-30, with 19 Republicans – including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – joining all Democrats to approve...
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
PoliticsThe Day

DeSantis is standing up to Biden and the other 'weenies'

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism, is the word "weenie."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Blunt votes with Dems; Biden's $1T bill advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before Senate passage of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide...
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

For Biden and senators, a sense that 'world was watching'

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden first announced the framework he'd reached with a bipartisan group of senators for a big infrastructure bill, he said it meant more than building roads and bridges. Agreement, he said two months ago, would send a signal “to ourselves and to the world...
Congress & CourtsSacramento Bee

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion Biden agenda blueprint

Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal...
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

The Biden Administration Is Playing Dumb—and Into a Trap | Opinion

The Biden administration is playing into a trap of their side's own-making—and smart Republicans would be wise to remember this moment as a precedent for a future vindication of the Constitution's separation of powers. As panic set in over the expiration of the pandemic-related eviction moratorium, Democrats scrambled to protect...
U.S. Politicscreators.com

Biden's Unprecedented Attack on the Constitution

Joe Biden certainly isn't the first president to violate his oath of office, but he might be the first in memory to openly brag about doing it. As Biden announced a new "eviction moratorium," he informed Americans that the "bulk of constitutional scholars" would say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is "not likely to pass constitutional muster."

Comments / 1

Community Policy