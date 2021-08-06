Photos of the Week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby

Women compete Monday in the 5,000 meter final during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) asks protesters outside the House chamber to raise their flashlights and hold a moment of silence for people facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic shortly after midnight on Sunday. Julia Nikhinson

Photos of Iranians killed by the government are displayed at the Capitol on Monday by the Organization of Iranian American Communities during a protest against the inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi is accused of war crimes, with many U.S. and world leaders are calling for sanctions and for him to face trial. Julia Nikhinson

Capitol Police officers on Monday arrest the Rev. Jesse Jackson during a Poor People's Campaign protest outside of the Hart Senate Office Building. Julia Nikhinson

American gymnast Simone Biles performs her routine on the balance beam Tuesday during the women's individual apparatus artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Senate Minority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) watches Tuesday as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives first at the microphones for their press conferences after the parties' weekly policy luncheons. Greg Nash

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaks to supporters on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced the eviction moratorium would be expanded until Oct. 18 in places with moderate to high transmission of COVID-19, which covers 90 percent of the country. Julia Nikhinson

Nina Turner gives her concession speech at the Lanes in Maple Heights, Ohio, after losing to Shontel Brown in a special Tuesday primary for former Rep. Marcia Fudge 's (D) seat. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A protester holds a Lebanese flag during clashes with security forces after an anniversary commemoration of the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. Sam Tarling/Getty Images

People participate in a Wednesday protest against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads Cindy McCain into the Capitol on Wednesday before Kelly gave his maiden speech on the Senate Floor. Greg Nash

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gives a pen to Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) after using Thursday it to sign a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police and other agencies that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6. Julia Nikhinson

Gold medallist Canada's Damian Warner, center, silver medallist France's Kevin Mayer, left, and bronze medallist Australia's Ashley Moloney, right, pose with their competitors after the men's decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday. Antonin Thuiller/AFP/Getty Images

Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at parliament in Tehran, on Thursday. Maryam Rahmanian/UPI Photo

Rubber ducks float in the Chicago River during the Chicago Ducky Derby on Thursday. Derby organizers dropped 70,000 rubber ducks into the river to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Biden exits a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon after driving around the White House grounds during a Thursday event to promote electric vehicles. Sarah Silbiger/UPI Photo

Firemen and local volunteers fight to extinguish a blaze in Oren, Turkey, on Friday as the country struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades. Serdar Gurbuz/AFP/Getty Images

Photos curated by Julia Nikhinson, Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.