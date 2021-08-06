Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Photos of the Week: Rep. Cori Bush, Beirut clash and duck derby

By The Hill staff
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbqgF_0bK4bKbK00

Women compete Monday in the 5,000 meter final during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOFH1_0bK4bKbK00

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) asks protesters outside the House chamber to raise their flashlights and hold a moment of silence for people facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic shortly after midnight on Sunday. Julia Nikhinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2KH5_0bK4bKbK00

Photos of Iranians killed by the government are displayed at the Capitol on Monday by the Organization of Iranian American Communities during a protest against the inauguration of President Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi is accused of war crimes, with many U.S. and world leaders are calling for sanctions and for him to face trial. Julia Nikhinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6PTv_0bK4bKbK00

Capitol Police officers on Monday arrest the Rev. Jesse Jackson during a Poor People's Campaign protest outside of the Hart Senate Office Building. Julia Nikhinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQ4GO_0bK4bKbK00

American gymnast Simone Biles performs her routine on the balance beam Tuesday during the women's individual apparatus artistic gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhVYn_0bK4bKbK00

Senate Minority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) watches Tuesday as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives first at the microphones for their press conferences after the parties' weekly policy luncheons. Greg Nash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQXWF_0bK4bKbK00

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) speaks to supporters on Tuesday after the Biden administration announced the eviction moratorium would be expanded until Oct. 18 in places with moderate to high transmission of COVID-19, which covers 90 percent of the country. Julia Nikhinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm2Tn_0bK4bKbK00

Nina Turner gives her concession speech at the Lanes in Maple Heights, Ohio, after losing to Shontel Brown in a special Tuesday primary for former Rep. Marcia Fudge 's (D) seat. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgdJD_0bK4bKbK00

A protester holds a Lebanese flag during clashes with security forces after an anniversary commemoration of the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. Sam Tarling/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvkV0_0bK4bKbK00

People participate in a Wednesday protest against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsZXC_0bK4bKbK00

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) leads Cindy McCain into the Capitol on Wednesday before Kelly gave his maiden speech on the Senate Floor. Greg Nash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgoAX_0bK4bKbK00

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gives a pen to Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) after using Thursday it to sign a bill to award Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol Police and other agencies that protected the Capitol on Jan. 6. Julia Nikhinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUgSc_0bK4bKbK00

Gold medallist Canada's Damian Warner, center, silver medallist France's Kevin Mayer, left, and bronze medallist Australia's Ashley Moloney, right, pose with their competitors after the men's decathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday. Antonin Thuiller/AFP/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3St7_0bK4bKbK00

Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at parliament in Tehran, on Thursday. Maryam Rahmanian/UPI Photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnhpV_0bK4bKbK00

Rubber ducks float in the Chicago River during the Chicago Ducky Derby on Thursday. Derby organizers dropped 70,000 rubber ducks into the river to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfeuU_0bK4bKbK00

President Biden exits a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon after driving around the White House grounds during a Thursday event to promote electric vehicles. Sarah Silbiger/UPI Photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZcTo_0bK4bKbK00

Firemen and local volunteers fight to extinguish a blaze in Oren, Turkey, on Friday as the country struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades. Serdar Gurbuz/AFP/Getty Images

Photos curated by Julia Nikhinson, Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moloney
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Marcia Fudge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Olympics#House#Iranians#Upi Photo#Senate#Lebanese#D D C#Capitol Police#Jeep#Afp Getty Images Photos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says 'baby cribs and families would be on the streets' without Biden's 'courageous' eviction moratorium and praises Cori Bush sleeping outside the Capitol in protest

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised President Biden on Friday for extending the eviction moratorium and told reporters 'baby cribs, families and personal belongings would be on the street' if he hadn't stepped in. 'I commend the president for his courageous action and his informed action on extending the eviction moratorium...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the Eviction Fight Is Personal

WASHINGTON - Roughly two decades before she was elected to Congress, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri lived in a Ford Explorer with her then-husband and two young children after the family had been evicted from their rental home. So for Bush, a first-term Democrat from St. Louis, the debate over...
Congress & CourtsCourier News

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and the eviction ban

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis has been sleeping out in front of the Capitol building since Friday night to protest the expiration of a federal eviction moratorium. She is generating a lot of headlines but not necessarily for the right reasons, mainly because she clearly misunderstands the complicated process required to restore the moratorium. As with many progressive ideals, righteous-sounding aspirations never seem to take into account political reality.
Miami Beach, FLMiami Herald

The 44 Percent: Dalonta Crudup, Rep. Cori Bush’s Capitol sit-in and Simone Biles

I was called a n----r for the first time in my adult life on Sunday. It happened while I was picking up groceries at Target, the slur courtesy of a woman with olive skin and long, black hair. She stood on one side of the parking deck hallway leading to the staircase that descends into the store. A man, likely her significant other, was seated on the other. Their parallel placement seemed planned: she looked at him, he nodded at her and she spat the words “f---ing n----r,” tossing in a homophobic slur to boot before shooting me a dirty look.
Congress & Courtswashingtoninformer.com

MALVEAUX: Rep. Cori Bush is My Shero

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) was once homeless. She wrote movingly about sleeping with her babies in her car, with no place to go, nowhere to wash except a McDonald’s restroom, nowhere to exhale. She was homeless and working, and among a group that has coined the term “unhoused” to convey...
Congress & CourtsPeople

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush Camps Outside Capitol to Protest End of Eviction Moratorium Amid Pandemic

U.S. Representative Cori Bush camped outside the Capitol overnight to protest the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than six million Americans could face eviction on Sunday should Congress allow the current moratorium to expire. The Missouri Democrat, 45, protested Friday night into Saturday, which she documented via Instagram.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Rep. Cori Bush: I slept on the Capitol steps because I've been evicted three times in my life

(CNN) — This week, the limitless power of people was on full display from the steps of the US House of Representatives. When Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined me on the top of that marble staircase last Friday night, the doors to the chamber locked behind us, we sat shocked in disbelief. We could not comprehend how Congress had left for August recess after failing to pass legislation to extend the eviction moratorium. My adrenaline was pumping, I felt like I needed to take off running until we found a solution. It was a familiar feeling — one rooted in trauma. I've been evicted three times in my life — once following a violent domestic assault in which a former partner left me for dead.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Reps. Cori Bush and AOC declare victory as Biden agrees to extend the eviction moratorium

President Biden is set to issue a limited extension on the federal eviction moratorium — and progressive lawmakers couldn't be more pleased. Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) celebrated the news on Tuesday, applauding the Biden administration's decision to extend a moratorium that expired Saturday, renewing it in places with high transmission of COVID-19, reports The Hill. But they also applauded their own role in the update. Both lawmakers were vocal advocates for the moratorium, pushing the administration to act even though some White House officials argued they didn't have authority to do so without Congress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy