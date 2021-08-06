Andre Iguodala is coming back to Golden State

Miami informed Iguodala on Sunday that it will decline his $15 million team option for 2021-22, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Iguodala held a consistent rotation role for Miami in 2020-21, but his averages of 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.3 minutes per contest weren't commensurate with a $15 million salary. Though his shooting efficiency has fallen off a cliff during his past two seasons in Miami, Iguodala's wealth of experience and ability to guard multiple positions at a high level should allow him to find an opportunity with a contending team at a lower salary. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Iguodala is expected to meet with the Warriors when free agency opens, and the Lakers are also likely to express interest in bringing the 37-year-old aboard.