Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Andre Iguodala is coming back to Golden State

By Peter Snarr
KRON4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – ESPN is reporting that Andre Iguodala has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors. Playing for the Miami Heat for the past two years, Iguodala returns to the team where he was a key member in the Warriors’ three championship wins in 2015, 2017 and 2018, winning Finals MVP in 2015.

www.kron4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Iguodala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kron#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors are building an incredibly unique contender

The Golden State Warriors have always been one to push the envelope forward. What they are building right now, with a wonky mixture of superstars, aging vets and young prospects, is something truly unique in the NBA world. Look around the rest of the league and you will not find...
NBAGolden State of Mind

Andre Iguodala choosing between Warriors, Nets, and Lakers

Andre Iguodala has not yet decided where he’ll play this season, but he’s not ruling out a return to the Golden State Warriors. According to a report from Shams Charania, Iguodala has narrowed his free agency decision to three teams: the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Brooklyn Nets. These finalists...
NBAlakers365.com

Andre Iguodala To Become Free Agent, Could Join Lakers

Unfortunately for Iguodala, he was unable to win as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Heat in six games. In 2021, Iguodala worked hard to keep things going although the Heat got bounced in the first round by the eventual champions. Heading into next season, Iguodala still had a $15 million team option left on his contract, and Heat fans were wondering whether or not they would accept it.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala, Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have remained busy this offseason, signing veterans and loading up for another run at their 18th Larry O'Brien trophy. But in the process, they had to let one contributor to their last title walk and potentially alienated another big-name player. That's all while still courting a...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Top 3 landing spots for Andre Iguodala in free agency

Sunday afternoon, the Miami Heat announced that they were not only picking up the $19.4M team option on Goran Dragic’s contract, but that they had declined the $15M team option on Andre Iguodala’s contract. Now, he’s set to hit NBA free agency. Iguodala joined the Miami Heat during the 2019-20...
NBABleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Latest on Andre Iguodala and Alen Smailagic

Entering the offseason, the Golden State Warriors figured to make a splash, signing a star to go alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green in hopes of rekindling the championship atmosphere surrounding the team. Majority owner Joe Lacob informed The Athletic's Antony Slater that most likely will not be the case,...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Andre Iguodala considering these three teams

As Andre Iguodala approaches what could be his final season in the NBA, he is making clear that he only wants to land with a contender. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the former Finals MVP has narrowed down his options in free agency to three teams. They are the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala Is Picking Between Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, And Los Angeles Lakers In Free Agency

Andre Iguodala is the 2015 Finals MVP, which he mostly won for his spectacular defense on superstar LeBron James. Andre Iguodala isn't exactly the player that he used to be in 2015, but he is still a solid enough playmaker and defender off the bench. He also provides some great aspects as a leader off the court with his game knowledge and veteran leadership.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Andre Iguodala Has Blunt Message For NBA Reporter

Andre Iguodala announced his return to the Golden State Warriors this Friday in an exclusive interview with Jonathan Adams of the New York Times. However, that didn’t stop The Athletic’s Shams Charania from reporting about the signing. “Source: Andre Iguodala — a three-time Warriors champion and 2015 Finals MVP —...
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Heat: Goran Dragic staying, Andre Iguodala reportedly out

The Miami Heat picked up point guard Goran Dragic's $19.4 million team option for 2021-22 but are reportedly declining their $15 million option for veteran forward Andre Iguodala. Dragic, 35, averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 50 games (11 starts) in 2020-21, his seventh season with the...
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Andre Iguodala: Team option declined

Miami informed Iguodala on Sunday that it will decline his $15 million team option for 2021-22, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Iguodala held a consistent rotation role for Miami in 2020-21, but his averages of 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.3 minutes per contest weren't commensurate with a $15 million salary. Though his shooting efficiency has fallen off a cliff during his past two seasons in Miami, Iguodala's wealth of experience and ability to guard multiple positions at a high level should allow him to find an opportunity with a contending team at a lower salary. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Iguodala is expected to meet with the Warriors when free agency opens, and the Lakers are also likely to express interest in bringing the 37-year-old aboard.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Will it be either Trevor Ariza or Andre Iguodala for Heat?

Q: Ira, Trevor Ariza and Andre Iguodala play very similar in the Heat rotation. Do you think Miami will come to the point this free agency that if they resign Iguodala, they don’t get Ariza? And if they re-sign Ariza, then they don’t get Iguodala? Or maybe both might be part of the opening night roster? — Edward, Sunrise. A: The sense is that Andre Iguodala likely has contributed to his final ...
NBAYardbarker

Should the LA Clippers Pursue Andre Iguodala?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Miami Heat have declined their team option on forward Andre Iguodala, making him an unrestricted free agent just hours before NBA free agency is set to begin. Meanwhile, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes has reported that, while the LA Clippers are aiming to re-sign...

Comments / 0

Community Policy