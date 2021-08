It has been a few weeks since the release of the 8th chapter in the main story of Resident Evil, and gamers cannot get enough of it. Despite its short duration and its very limited in-game environment, RE Village gets things right. The ten-hour gameplay might feel short for the money one has to pay in order to purchase the game, but the quality of the game is pretty rare. Capcom’s attempt to bring the Resident Evil universe into the ninth generation of gaming can only be characterised as a success. As for the future of the game, it feels like third-person views are going to be a thing of the past, as the first-person element made an even better impression than that of RE7.