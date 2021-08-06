Shannon Houser wins AHIMA Triumph Mentor Award

The following message was sent to faculty on Aug. 6, 2021. In order to include multiple faculty perspectives in the development of academic initiatives to support enhanced teaching practices, we seek to engage one or more faculty fellows for Academic Year 21-22. The Instructional Innovation Fellows program offers significant professional development and an opportunity to help shape academic innovation, specifically in areas related to instructional innovation, across all Ohio University campuses. Fellows will work directly within the Office of Instructional Innovation (OII). The Office of Instructional Innovation is the primary academic support unit of the Strategy and Innovation Office (SIO), with a close connection to the Provost’s office. Fellows will interact regularly with leadership of OII, SIO, and the Associate Provost for Faculty Development, the Teaching, Learning, and Assessment committee, academic departmental leadership, and colleagues across campuses. It is anticipated that fellows will devote between 25-100% of their workload (or additional effort beyond workload) to the fellowship; depending on the needs of the home department or school, faculty fellows will receive a stipend and/or course release(s).