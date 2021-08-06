Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Shannon Houser wins AHIMA Triumph Mentor Award

uab.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon H. Houser, Ph.D., MPH, RHIA, FAHIMA, professor in the UAB Department of Health Services Administration, won an American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Triumph Mentor Award. The national award recognizes those making a difference in the health information management (HIM) profession and Houser was honored with the Mentor Award for a long record of transforming lives and “encouraging individuals to realize their full potential or have helped them find ways to achieve their best.”

www.uab.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Rhia#The Mentor Award#Ph D#Uab#Tsinghua University#School And University#Aahim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Related
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

MHCC wins national award

Mt. Hood Community College acknowledged for its commitment to educational equality. The Association of Community College Trustees awarded Mt. Hood Community College with the 2021 Pacific Region Equity Award on Friday, July 30. The award recognizes a community college's governing board/college CEO's commitment to achieving educational equity. This is first...
Washington Stateduke.edu

Carter, Alumni Selected as 2021 American Academy of Nursing Fellows

Brigit M. Carter, PhD, MSN, RN, CCRN, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion and professor, will be inducted into the 2021 class of the American Academy of Nursing Fellows (FAANs). She joins 224 other distinguished leaders from throughout the world, including Edwin Aroke, MSN’11, Susan Haynes Little, consulting associate, DNP'17, and Brett Morgan, former DNP-Nurse Anesthesia Program director.
Engineeringstevens.edu

SERC Recognized with Two Awards at INCOSE International Symposium

The Systems Engineering Research Center (SERC) of the School of Systems & Enterprises received two awards at the 31st Annual International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) International Symposium, held virtually from July 17-22. SERC’s leadership team was awarded Best Theme Editors honors for its curation of and contributions to the March 2020 issue of INSIGHT, with the theme of AI and Systems Engineering. SERC was also presented with the award for Best Article for the issue’s lead inclusion, "AI4SE and SE4AI: A Research Roadmap."
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

T.F. Riggs instructor wins award

Last week, Culinary Instructor LaKisha Jordan of T.F. Riggs High School won the South Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education's Carl Perkins Community Service Award. Per the Association for Career and Technical Education website, the award "recognizes individuals who have used (career and technical education) to make a significant...
Diabetesuab.edu

Garvey selected to earn highest honor from AACE

W. Timothy Garvey, M.D., Butterworth Professor of Medicine in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Nutrition Sciences, was chosen to receive the Master of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology award. The MACE award is the highest honor to be awarded by AACE, the country’s leading professional organization of clinical endocrinologists.
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

UA Professor Wins Fulbright Awards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Dr. Andrew Raffo Dewar, professor of interdisciplinary arts with The University of Alabama’s New College and School of Music, was recently selected for two grants from the prestigious Fulbright program to teach and research abroad. Dewar received a Fulbright Specialist Award and was named the Fulbright Canada...
Princeton, WVWVNT-TV

Princeton nurse wins Daisy Award

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A nurse in Princeton was awarded the Daisy Award for extraordinary nurses. The Daisy Award was created to show appreciation for nurses across the country. Chelsea Cooper is the first nurse to receive the award at Princeton Community Hospital. She says she is honored to receive...
Fairbanks, AKuaf.edu

Apply for the 2021 URSA Mentor Awards

The office of Undergraduate Research and Scholarly Activity will begin accepting applications for the 2021 Mentor Awards on Monday, Aug. 2. Faculty, postdoctoral researchers and graduate students can apply for up to $5,000 for undergraduate research and scholarly learning opportunities. Funding may be used for undergraduate student fellowships and travel (following COVID-19 travel restrictions), services and supplies.
EducationELON University

Assistant Professor Dani Lane Presents Research at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference

Dani Lane, assistant professor in the Watts Williams School of Education, presented three projects at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference. Her first presentation entitled, “Supporting Inclusion through Knowledge Exchange: The Case of a South Florida Pilot Program,” explored a South Florida pilot program aimed at facilitating inclusion through effective co-teaching models. This presentation highlighted a hands-on approach to professional development that was perceived as effective by teachers in four low-socioeconomic schools. Further, the presentation outlined logistical information about how the district organized the pilot coaching and modeling project, the relationship between the university-based coaching and modeling team and the school district, and approaches for knowledge exchange embedded in the pilot study.
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Claremore MOH wins award

History that has been waiting patiently to be told is now being recognized on a state level. “We’re so proud that we have the exhibit now, but it took until 2021 to get the exhibit,” said Steve Robinson, Claremore Museum of History Board Chairman. “It was long overdue.”. The Building...
Collegesucla.edu

WE@UCLA Director Honored for Campus Diversity Efforts

Audrey Pool O’Neal, an adjunct associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the founding director of UCLA Women in Engineering (WE@UCLA), has received the UCLA Academic Senate’s 2020-2021 Staff Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award. Launched in 2017, WE@UCLA is dedicated to the full participation, success and advancement of women...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Khan is first at UAB to be awarded competitive PRSA scholarship

Tehreem Khan, co-president of the Public Relations Student Society of America at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has received the Diversity and Multicultural Scholarship from the Public Relations Society of America. This is the first time PRSA has awarded the scholarship to a UAB student chapter member. “It is...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Win Furber awarded Value Jackson Award

JACKSON, Wyo. — Win Furber was awarded the Value Jackson Award for the month of August. Each month the Value Jackson Award is passed from one employee to another employee who demonstrates the Town Values. Furber is the Facilities Assistant for the town of Jackson in the Public Works Department....
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Designing science and building excellence

It’s a usual, busy morning on University Boulevard as I’m driving to work. Heavy traffic, last-second lane changes, some guy stalls at the green light, people honk. A huge dump truck abruptly pulls in front of me. “This is just great,” I think as the light changes to red and now I’m stuck for another two minutes. I gaze around campus and suddenly my mind takes me on a trip back in time…
Madison, WIwisc.edu

The Discussion Project invites applications for fall virtual sessions

The Discussion Project has released application information for two new sessions taking place virtually in fall 2021. This free, online course will support instructors in designing and implementing synchronous video conference discussion for classes of 40 or fewer students. The training consists of seven, two-hour synchronous sessions held via Zoom, each preceded by an hour of asynchronous work.
Educationtheindianleader.com

Students win 14 awards at the National Native Media Awards

Winning 14 awards — four 1st place, four 2nd place, three 3rd place, and three honorable mention awards — Haskell Indian Nations University (HINU) students were recognized for their achievements in Native journalism at the 2021 National Native Media Awards. Among the first place finishes, student writers collectively received first place for “General Excellence” for their work on The Indian Leader, HINU’s student newspaper.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Call for Strategy and Innovation Office Faculty Fellows

The following message was sent to faculty on Aug. 6, 2021. In order to include multiple faculty perspectives in the development of academic initiatives to support enhanced teaching practices, we seek to engage one or more faculty fellows for Academic Year 21-22. The Instructional Innovation Fellows program offers significant professional development and an opportunity to help shape academic innovation, specifically in areas related to instructional innovation, across all Ohio University campuses. Fellows will work directly within the Office of Instructional Innovation (OII). The Office of Instructional Innovation is the primary academic support unit of the Strategy and Innovation Office (SIO), with a close connection to the Provost’s office. Fellows will interact regularly with leadership of OII, SIO, and the Associate Provost for Faculty Development, the Teaching, Learning, and Assessment committee, academic departmental leadership, and colleagues across campuses. It is anticipated that fellows will devote between 25-100% of their workload (or additional effort beyond workload) to the fellowship; depending on the needs of the home department or school, faculty fellows will receive a stipend and/or course release(s).
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

UB awarded $478,000 to improve diversity among librarians

UB recently was awarded a $478,000 grant by the Institute of Museum and Library Services to improve the retention of underrepresented librarians. Funded through the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program, the grant will support research that seeks to understand when and why librarians of color are likely to leave the profession. The study will be led by Amy VanScoy, associate professor of information science, Graduate School of Education.

Comments / 0

Community Policy