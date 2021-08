CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTGS) — A man has been indicted after he allegedly raped a child under the age of 16 in Chatham County. A grand jury returned a bill of indictment on Thursday against William Thorne Locklear, 21, of Roland, N.C., on one count of child molestation, one count of aggravated sexual battery, one count of rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.