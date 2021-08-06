Cancel
Dolly Parton lands on Forbes’ 2021 list of richest self-made women

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer and entrepreneur, has landed a spot as one of Forbes’ 15 new additions to their list of richest self-made women in the world.

With Parton’s revenue coming from diverse sources — a holiday album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas;” a Netflix film, “Christmas on the Square;” and of course, a stake in her namesake theme park, Dollywood — the superstar’s net worth topped out at $350 million, reported ABC News.

That puts the 75-year-old well over the $225 million cutoff to make Forbes’ list, and lands her in impressive company. Among those named to Forbes’ new crop of richest self-made women this year are Cindy Crawford, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian West.

Most recently, Parton expanded her portfolio with the release of her new line of perfume called “Dolly — Scent from Above.” The fragrance is a collaboration with ScentBeauty and, to go along with it, she released a new song called “Sent from Above,” reported ABC.

