Resident Evil 8 Village hit the market just three months ago, and since then there have been more than a few mods that we have seen applied to the Capcom title: from The Teletubbies to the possibility of playing in the third person are some of them. And today we bring you one that will not leave anyone indifferent, because you always want to see again John MacClane, the protagonist of Die Hard played by Bruce Willis. As you can see in the following video, the model is recreated in great detail. Also, if you want to try it, you just have to download it through the following link.