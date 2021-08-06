Cancel
NFL

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.

