This summer, I have had the unique opportunity to teach in a place I have never been before: a prison. Thanks to a new ACC program that is working to help inmates at the FCI Englewood facility earn an Associate of Applied Science in Business with a focus in entrepreneurship, I got the program kicked off by teaching English 121 (Freshman Composition) and CCR094 (College Composition and Reading) to a cohort of 10 incarcerated men. The 10-week courses will come to an end on Aug. 9, but, so far, the classes have been transformative for all involved. However, in order for this program to continue, we need more instructors, especially with business backgrounds, who want to teach in the program to help these students earn their degrees and be better prepared to successfully rejoin society when they are released.