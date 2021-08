ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was hurt in a shooting in northwest Roanoke Friday, but he isn’t telling police much about what happened. according to police. About 12:45 p.m. August 6, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Moorman Avenue. Officers found a man with what they say appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.