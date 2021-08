A Kenosha man who was out on bond for a hate crime involving his neighbors was again arrested, this time after allegedly shouting racial slurs at the neighbor’s children. Robert Colby, 58, was charged Monday with disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer and with four counts of felony bail jumping. At the time of his arrest Sunday, Colby was out on a $2,000 bond for a charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety with a hate crime enhancer for an incident involving the same neighbors. As part of his bond, he was barred from having contact with the neighbors involved.