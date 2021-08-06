Cancel
Shure Intellimix Room Software is Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShure IntelliMix Room® is the world’s first software-based digital signal processing (DSP) for AV conferencing to achieve official certification for Microsoft Teams when installed on the Crestron UC-C100-T Flex Video Conference System Integrator Kit. Now users can deploy end-to-end certified solutions for Teams systems without the need for a separate DSP device. DSP is valuable in ensuring that meeting room audio sounds intelligible and natural for all meeting participants.

