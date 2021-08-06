Shure Intellimix Room Software is Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

In this guide, we show you how you can change the theme in Teams chat on Windows 11. With Windows 11, Microsoft Teams by default gets added to the taskbar for quick launch. The accessibility is easier than before and the program is designed in a way to promote its usage in chat and collaboration needs of the users. Teams get launched on the startup in Windows 11 and will be opened with just a click on its icon on the taskbar. The stylized icon looks good on the taskbar. There is a way to even make the Teams program look good with its theme. It provides the user with 3-4 options. Let’s see how we can change the theme on Microsoft Teams.