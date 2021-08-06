‘Euphoria’: Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike & Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Join Season 2 Of HBO Series

HBO has added Minka Kelly , Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘ Lil Meech ’ Flenory Jr. to the Season 2 cast of Euphoria , starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, the HBO drama follows Zendaya’s Rue Bennett, a drug addict fresh from rehab who’s struggling to make sense of her future. Her life changes dramatically when she meets Jules Vaughn (Schafer), a girl who recently moved to town following her parents’ divorce and like Rue is searching for where she belongs. They navigate the intense dramas of drugs, sex, identity, love and friendship in their small town. The Season 1 finale, which saw Rue and Jules part ways, was followed by two special episodes centering each of the friends.

At least one or more of the newly-added actors are believed to be recurring. Kelly, Fike and Flenory will join fellow cast mates Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Levinson executive produces with Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. The transgender consultant is Scott Turner Schofield and the consultant is Jeremy O. Harris.

Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Leshem and Levin, from HOT.