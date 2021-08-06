Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic Athletes Are Returning Home! See the Sweet Reunion Photos and Videos

By Andrea Wurzburger
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs someone cutting an onion in here? Because we can't stop crying over these sweet Olympic family reunions.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

121K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Reunions#Onion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The 51 Best Photos From West Texas Athletes in the Olympics

The Olympics aren't over yet, but some West Texans have already medaled in the Tokyo games. Natalie Hinds, from Midland, was part of a swimming relay that took home the Bronze for Team USA. A few former Red Raiders finished just outside of medal contention, while athletes of other local universities brought home hardware and broke some huge milestones as Olympians.
TennisMarin Independent Journal

Olympics Photos: Athletes sport wide range of colorful hairstyles

Olympic athletes stand out not only in their sport, but in their style. From Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka’s red-and-white braids to Mongolian coach Undralbat Lkhagva’s Olympic rings cut and dyed into his hair, athletes from around the world are displaying a variety of colorful and interesting hairstyles as they compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

VIDEO: Texas athletes dominating across sports at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – Texas athletes are coming up big at the Tokyo Olympics. In the pool, University of Texas incoming freshman Hailey Hernandez is the youngest diver for Team USA. She is participating in the women’s 3-meter diving competition. Three Houston-area pitchers are on the Team USA Baseball. While Cypress native...
WorldPosted by
Indy100

British Olympic swimmers arrive home to emotional reunions

Members of Team GB’s swim team have returned home to an emotional reunion with their families and plan to indulge in some well-earned comfort food. Adam Peaty and Tom Dean were among those to touch down at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening sporting their medals following their success at Tokyo 2020.
SportsWTOK-TV

Raven Saunders returns home from Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bittersweet day, as Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders returned home to Charleston, South Carolina Saturday. Saunders earned the silver medal for women’s 100-meter shot put at the summer games in Tokyo. Today, Saunders and her sister flew into Charleston international airport with the body of...
GymnasticsHelloGiggles

See the Sweet Moment Simone Biles Was Reunited With Her Parents After the Olympics

After bringing home a bronze medal for her balance beam routine (and a silver medal alongside her fellow Team USA gymnasts) at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles returned to Houston and was warmly welcomed home by her fellow Texans—including her parents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, and her dog Rambo. Biles took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her arrival at the Houston airport on August 5th, and our hearts are full.
Michigan Statewirx.com

Olympic Athlete From Michigan Back Home

One of Metro Detroit’s athletes who just competed in the Tokyo Olympics, swimmer Allison Schmitt of Canton won a silver and a bronze medal. She won a bronze in the 4 by 100 meter freestyle relay and a silver in the 4 by 200 meter freestyle relay. That’s two of ten medals she’s won over four Olympics. Schmitt spoke with Michigan News Network this week.
Washington StateKING-5

Local athletes bring home olympic medals

SEATTLE — KING 5 Sports anchor Chris Egan shares his thoughts after the Tokyo games conclude. 21 athletes with ties to Washington state brought home medals. Egan talks about the feats of local athletes, Jordan Chiles, Sue Bird, and Nevin Harrison. It's hard to believe that there are only six...
Celebritiesfloor8.com

Khloe Kardashian shared sweet snaps of daughter True Thompson posing up a storm on sandy beach

Khloe Kardashian, 37 - who revealed recently on social media that she's been suffering from migraine pains - often shares pictures and videos with her adorable daughter, ad earlier today the mom of one decided to once again delight her followers with some pictures of her bundle of joy. Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her future model daughter, True Thompson, three, who was posing up quite the storm during a recent fun trip at a sandy beach.
SportsPosted by
People

Why Allyson Felix Is 'Really Excited for Next Chapter' of Life and Career After 5 Olympics, 11 Medals

Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete, relished her latest Olympic achievements with a homecoming fit for a GOAT. Upon arrival home in Los Angeles, Felix, 35, was picked up at the airport by her husband Kenneth Ferguson and later greeted at the front door by their 2½-year-old daughter Cammy as well as Felix's "favorite" meal of catfish, red beans and rice from Harold and Belles.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

McKayla Maroney Wears a Hot Pink Two-Piece as She Updates Fans on New Endeavor

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney is showing the world that her time on mats was just one successful chapter of her versatile life. Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dipped her pointed toes in many other hobbies and talents. Besides filling Instagram with stunning selfies, the former gymnast also created a designated account for mental health, beauty and wellness. She has also been busy writing songs, painting and designing.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Doubling Down With the Derricos': Deon Breaks the News of Karen's Stroke Scare to His Family in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Doubling Down with the Derricos star Deon Derrico is still in shock processing that wife Karen has had what he fears was a stroke. Karen was rushed to the hospital after losing control of her right side in the middle of filming for their family's show, and Deon is left with few answers as he breaks the news to mom GG and Eric Jefferson In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy