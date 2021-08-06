Man injured outside HoDo in attack that killed friend testifies about anguish, brain damage

FARGO — Christopher Sang said he doesn't remember much about the night he was punched so hard that he was knocked out of his sandals outside a downtown Fargo bar. During a civil trial in Cass County District Court on Friday, Aug. 6, he recalled being in the Hotel Donaldson on May 27, 2017, with Jamie Grant and his brother, Jeff, who were both smiling and having great energy. He doesn't remember the altercation they had with another patron, but he recalls getting up from the bar and asking why staff were telling his group to leave.