Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Man injured outside HoDo in attack that killed friend testifies about anguish, brain damage

By April Baumgarten
INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — Christopher Sang said he doesn't remember much about the night he was punched so hard that he was knocked out of his sandals outside a downtown Fargo bar. During a civil trial in Cass County District Court on Friday, Aug. 6, he recalled being in the Hotel Donaldson on May 27, 2017, with Jamie Grant and his brother, Jeff, who were both smiling and having great energy. He doesn't remember the altercation they had with another patron, but he recalls getting up from the bar and asking why staff were telling his group to leave.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Grant
Person
Jennifer Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#Brain Damage#Anguish#Windows#Grants#The Hotel Donaldson#Patterson Cross Broadway#Hoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....

Comments / 0

Community Policy