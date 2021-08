MIDLAND, MI - A large payout is heading to Midland to help the area recover from the 2020 spring flood event and to prepare for future emergencies. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $5.5 million in new federal disaster relief dollars on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to help assist Midland’s recovery from the severe storms and floods that impacted the region in May 2020. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to Midland for a new Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund (DDR), with the ultimate goal of helping the impact communities in Midland to rebuild and become more resilient to future disasters.