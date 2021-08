I am aiming this piece toward all of the “moderates, “centrists”, and “independents” out there. because I believe that they are the only ones who have any kind of an open mind about politics these days. As a 1960s Bobby Kennedy-style of a “LIBERAL Democrat,” I believe that many of today’s “Progressive Democrats” are losing votes for us by how much that they overly-focus on the “identity-politics” and “cultural-wars” issues that many conservative-Republicans are also overly-obsessed about. The way that progressives pander to , suck up to, and grovel to every conceivable identity-group turns off a lot of people. But the most ridiculous one is their dwelling on one’s choice of “pronouns” as a way to identify oneself.