We took a “mulligan” for the 2020 golf tournament, but we are back for 2021. This will be the 32nd annual tournament with all proceeds going to Massachusetts Lions Eye Research. This year’s tournament will be on Saturday, October 23 at Swansea CC. It will be an 11 AM shotgun start with a “Bramble” format. In this format you take the best drive of your foursome then every player plays their own ball to the end of the hold. Best wo scores on each hole are counted. Lots of cash prizes, a hole in one car, special cash drawing, and a super BarBQ pork and chicken dinner to conclude. Contact information, Bill Cute (508-252-9435) Ray Medeiros (508-496-0171), Mike Ursillo (508-252-3119), , Ray Olivier (508-493-2796), or Arthur Almeida ( 508 212 4697.