Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history

By Mark Zeigler
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Allyson Felix had six Olympics gold medals and three silvers. “It’s my first bronze medal,” she said, reaching down to feel it, “and, oh man, it’s hard to describe. All the other ones, I was really just so focused on the performance. This one is so much bigger than that. That’s all I can kind of explain it as. I was out there running, but I felt it was a representation for so much more than just trying to get down the track.”

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marileidy Paulino
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Marcell Jacobs
Person
Paavo Nurmi
Person
Steven Gardiner
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Paul Chelimo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Great Britain#Jamaican#Nicu#Nike#Instagram#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
Related
SportsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn’t been heard before. Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show, both inside the lines and out. These are some of the athletes who defined the […]
SportsNBC Chicago

Track and Field in Review: Felix Wins Medal No. 11, 400m Hurdles Records Obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
Sportsthedallasnews.net

Olympic athletics review: Five major talking points

TOKYO, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Eliud Kipchoge's second consecutive gold medal for Kenya in the men's marathon marked the end of an enthralling track and field competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Xinhua looks at some of the major talking points:. U.S. LEAD MEDAL TALLY. The United States headed the athletics...
SportsPosted by
People

Allyson Felix Wins First Medal Since Becoming a Mom — Is Now Most Decorated Female Track Olympian

Allyson Felix returned to the Olympics — and to the podium — in her first appearance at her fifth Summer Games, writing herself into the history books in the process. Felix, 35, won bronze in the women's 400m in Tokyo on Friday night, becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete ever. That medal count, including six golds and three silvers stretching back to 2004, also ties Carl Lewis as the most decorated American.
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsthehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
SportsWNYT

Athletes to watch in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Thanks to the COVID-19 postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 2022 Beijing Olympics are already just six months out. Look ahead with a refresher on a handful of the world's top winter athletes... Abby Roque, Hockey (USA) Abby Roque will be making her Olympic debut for the USA women's...
Georgia Statewuga.org

Georgia Finishes Olympics With 11 Medals

The University of Georgia finished with 11 medals -- including three golds -- at the Tokyo Olympics that concluded on Sunday. Current and former student-athletes from Georgia claimed three gold, two silver, and six bronze medals during the Games in swimming and athletics. Georgia additionally had representatives in the Olympics...
Sportseverything-everywhere.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medal and Record Recap

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. Most coverage of the Olympics is very biased towards whatever country you happen to live in, and certain popular sports. Lesser sports and accomplishments from athletes in other countries may often...
SportsPosted by
Field Level Media

Tokyo Olympics: USA edges China for most gold medals

The United States surged past China for the lead in gold medals on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The U.S. women’s volleyball team defeated Brazil and secured the American’s 39th gold medal, one more than the Chinese delegation. The U.S. won 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 against a...
SportsThrillist

Here Are All the Olympic Medals Team USA Is Bringing Home from Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are over. After more than two weeks of competition, the teams from around the world and the medals they racked up during the games are heading home. Team USA led the medal count throughout the Summer Olympics and is taking home more medals than any other country and more gold medals than any other country.
Houston, TXmyhoustonmajic.com

Meet The Houston Olympians Who Made History At The Tokyo Games

The Olympics are officially a wrap and Houston showed up and showed out in numerous events. From track & field bringing home an assortment of gold, silver and bronze medals to Olympic history made on the mat and further dominance on the basketball court, the H was more than represented.
Sportsmybighornbasin.com

Recapping The 2020 (2021) Olympics

After COVID-19 delayed the 2020 Olympics for one year. The athletes from all over the world competed to see who is the best from skateboarding to track and field. The United States won both the most gold medals (39) and wasn’t close in total medals (113). New sports were introduced in the games and some returning after being away from the games for a long period of time. Here is a look back from the Olympics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy