Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history

TOKYO — Allyson Felix had six Olympics gold medals and three silvers. “It’s my first bronze medal,” she said, reaching down to feel it, “and, oh man, it’s hard to describe. All the other ones, I was really just so focused on the performance. This one is so much bigger than that. That’s all I can kind of explain it as. I was out there running, but I felt it was a representation for so much more than just trying to get down the track.”