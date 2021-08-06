Nintendo Hypes Up Super Nintendo World with New Merch

With Super Nintendo World officially now open at Universal Studios Japan after the attraction opened its doors earlier this year, one of the next stops the park will make is Universal Studios Hollywood. We don’t yet know for sure when the attraction will open in the Hollywood location, but whatever the plans are, Nintendo and Universal Studios are apparently ready to start advertising the opening in a new way. The pair announced some new Super Nintendo World merch on Friday to show off some of the characters you’ll see when you’re walking around the park once Super Nintendo World opens in California.