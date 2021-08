Everything Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said after Monday morning's practice:. ON CADE MAYS AND IF HE HAS FOUND A HOME AT OFFENSIVE TACKLE. “I wouldn’t say home right now. He’s still taking reps inside and out. Really, it’s just about trying to find the best five on the field. Obviously feel like he has a real chance to be one of those five. But he’s also so smart that he can help us push other guys, create competition. You’ve got competition at guard, competition at tackle. That’s really what he’s done. He just wants to help, wants to lead and be wherever he can be.”