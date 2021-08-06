Cancel
Red Dead Redemption 2's Biggest Mystery Finally Solved Three Years Later

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Red Dead Redemption 2's biggest mysteries has been solved, nearly three years after Rockstar Games first released the title on PS4 and Xbox One. Most of the RDR2 player base spends their time with Red Dead Online, but there are plenty of PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S gamers still running around as Arthur Morgan in the game's single-player campaign, which despite being story-driven, boasts extreme replayability due to its dynamic world that's packed to the brim with equally dynamic content. What's often said about Red Dead Redemption 2 is that no matter how many times you play it, you discover something new each playthrough. Meanwhile, there are still several mysteries that remain unresolved, but this week this list of remaining mysteries was shortened by one.

Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 - 100% Save - Game mod - Download

A save in which the game has been completed 100%. This includes main and side missions, side activities on the map, etc. All weapons, clothing and other items have been collected. Unzip the contents of the archive;. Then paste the files from the "RDR2 Eu Amo Ruivas" folder into the...
Video GamesComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Horrified as They Discover New Ghost in the Swamps

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a pack full of content and easter eggs that are easy to miss. A common thing said about the game is no matter what playthrough number you're on, you always discover something new. Three years later, it appears a player may have just discovered a ghost hiding in the swamps that nobody has ever come across, that, or it's simply a glitch. Whatever the case, the encounter provided for a pretty haunting experience.

