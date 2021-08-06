Red Dead Redemption 2's Biggest Mystery Finally Solved Three Years Later

One of Red Dead Redemption 2's biggest mysteries has been solved, nearly three years after Rockstar Games first released the title on PS4 and Xbox One. Most of the RDR2 player base spends their time with Red Dead Online, but there are plenty of PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S gamers still running around as Arthur Morgan in the game's single-player campaign, which despite being story-driven, boasts extreme replayability due to its dynamic world that's packed to the brim with equally dynamic content. What's often said about Red Dead Redemption 2 is that no matter how many times you play it, you discover something new each playthrough. Meanwhile, there are still several mysteries that remain unresolved, but this week this list of remaining mysteries was shortened by one.