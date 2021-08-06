Cancel
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nassau, Duval and southern Camden Counties through 315 PM EDT At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bryceville, or 15 miles west of Jacksonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Callahan, Jacksonville International Arpt, Unf, Kings Bay Base and Arlington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

