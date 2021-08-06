What does Austin want in its next police chief? We asked more than 20 community leaders.
The last time Austin needed to hire a police chief, the choice soon became obvious to many and the search was called off before it had a chance to get interesting. Brian Manley, named interim chief when Art Acevedo left for Houston in 2016, presented a strong case for the job after he helped orchestrate the end to a string of deadly bombings that terrorized the city in early 2018.www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0