Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

City of Fresno to roll out 2 new electric FAX buses

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0rOW_0bK4TlA900

The City of Fresno rolled out two brand new electric city buses on Thursday.

The zero-emission vehicles will help reduce air pollution. It will also save the city money since they don't require gasoline, just an electric charge.

Passengers who take Route 38, with any of its 82 stops from the L shelter on Fresno Street to Blackstone and El Paso in north Fresno, will soon be able to enjoy the new quieter rides.

"Today, we are demonstrating as a city that cleaning up our city, beautifying our city is more than just picking up litter and trash," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "It is about the thing that we are very concerned about, and that is cleaning up our air quality."

The city currently has two electric buses out on the street, but you won't be able to ride them just yet because they'll be in training mode for the next two months.

Seven more electric buses should be out on the road and ready for riders by the middle of next year.

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Cars
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric City#Fax#Electric Charge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy