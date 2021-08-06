Cancel
Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wl6A2_0bK4TjOh00

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience.

“Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, was also in attendance with her and Kanye’s four kids—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—and it wasn’t the first time they joined the crowd at one of Kanye’s listening parties. In July, the family attended the Yeezy designer’s first listening event for Donda , along with Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

During the first listening party, Kanye also referenced his divorce from Kim on a song titled “Love Unconditionally,” where he rapped, “No matter what, you never abandon your family… I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family.” This time around, Kanye appeared to update the lyrics to the song during his performance. According to Buzzfeed , the rapper dropped to his knees as he added the lyrics, “I’m losing all my family, darling, come back to me.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split at the time. Their separation came after months of speculation that the pair were headed toward divorce following Kanye’s 2020 presidential run. In June, the SKIMS founder finally opened up about the real reason she divorced Kanye, revealing that she was no longer “happy” in their marriage. “My husband moves from state to state. I’m just on this ride with him and I was OK with that,” Kim explained during the series finale of KUWTK . “And then after turning 40 this year, I realized like no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she said, referring to Kanye’s life in Wyoming.

“I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things is what I don’t have,” she continued. “I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I’m grateful for those experiences but I think I’m ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot.”

Following their split, Kim and Kanye have continued to amicably co-parent their children. According to the KKW Beauty founder, this remains her “priority” amid their divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0bK4TjOh00

