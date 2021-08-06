Are AI-Powered Robots the Future of Healthy Fast Food Models?

It's estimated that more than 4.5-trillion cigarette butts are littered across the environment around the world, which is something the 'BeachBot' robotic beach cleaner is designed to help combat against. The robot was developed by Edwin Bos and Martjin Lukaart of TechTics with help from the Microsoft Trove app to pinpoint cigarette butts using the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and remove them. This helps to keep the waste out of aquatic environments where it can have detrimental effects on sea life.