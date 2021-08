What an incredible 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair! The Grandstand acts this year were amazing. Jason Aldean, LOCASH, Shinedown, Old Dominion, Craig Morgan, and of course, Pitbull. We are less than a year away from Mississippi Valley Fair 2022. We won't know until next year who will take the Grandstand stage next year. But if you could have a say in another pop act like Pitbull come to town, who would it be?