HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is ruling out a mask requirement for PA schools as the academic year is about to begin. He is allowing school districts to make that decision. Wolf says he might change his mind, but doesn’t see why the state ought to do something the CDC is not doing. Currently, the Keystone State is ranked fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered, with more than 63% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older fully vaccinated.