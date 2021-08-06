Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history

By DAISY NGUYEN and NOAH BERGER
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNG2N_0bK4SXZo00

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that is now the third-largest in state history had burned for weeks, mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before it roared through the little mountain community of Greenville, driven by shifting winds and bone-dry vegetation.

Eva Gorman has called the town home for 17 years and said it was love at first sight when she and her husband bought the house where they raised their son.

“We walked up to the front of the house and said ‘Oh wow, this is it," she said, a place where her grandmother's dining room chairs and her aunt's bed from Italy fit just right. “You know when you run across something that fits like an old shoe or glove?"

Now the town is in ashes after hot, dry, gusty weather drove the fire through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000. The blaze incinerated much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.

The winds were expected to calm and change direction heading into the weekend but that good news came too late for Gorman. She was told that her home burned down — but is waiting until she can see it with her own eyes to believe it's gone.

Before fleeing Greenville, Gorman said she managed to grab some photos off the wall, her favorite jewelry and important documents. She is coming to terms with the reality that much of what was left behind may be irreplaceable.

“There is a photo I keep visualizing in my mind of my son when he was 2, he’s 37,” she said. “And you think ’It’s OK, I have the negatives. And then you think. ‘Oh. No. I don’t have the negatives.’”

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, was still raging on Friday after growing overnight by 110 square miles (285 square kilometers), greater than the size of New York City.

“This is going to be a long firefight,” Capt. Mitch Matlow, spokesperson of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said.

The fire remained at 35% contained Friday morning and now spans an area of 676 square miles (1,751 square kilometers). No injuries or deaths have been reported but the fire continued to threaten more than 10,000 homes.

Officials have not yet assessed the number of destroyed buildings, but Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns estimated on Thursday that “well over” 100 homes burned in and near the town.

“My heart is crushed by what has occurred there,” said Johns, a lifelong Greenville resident.

About a two-hour drive south, officials said some 100 homes and other buildings burned in the fast-moving River Fire that broke out Wednesday near Colfax, a town of about 2,000. There was no containment and about 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties, state fire officials said.

The three-week-old Dixie Fire was one of 100 active, large fires burning in 14 states, most in the West where historic drought has left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

The fire's cause was under investigation, but the Pacific Gas & Electric utility has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.

On Thursday, the weather and towering smoke clouds produced by the fire's intense, erratic winds kept firefighters struggling to put firefighters at shifting hot spots.

“We're seeing truly frightening fire behavior,” said Chris Carlton, supervisor for Plumas National Forest. “We really are in uncharted territory.”

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The blaze hit Greenville from two angles and firefighters already were in the town trying to save it but first they had to risk their lives to save people who had refused to evacuate by loading people into cars to get them out, fire officials said.

“We have firefighters that are getting guns pulled out on them, because people don’t want to evacuate,” said Jake Cagle, an incident management operations section chief.

The flames also reached the town of Chester, northwest of Greenville, but crews managed to protect homes and businesses there, with only minor damage to one or two buildings, officials said.

The fire was not far from the town of Paradise, which was largely destroyed in a 2018 wildfire sparked by PG&E equipment that killed 85 people, making it the nation’s deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century.

Gorman said she asks herself how another California town could be reduced to ashes.

“That’s what I keep thinking. It’s happening, again,” said Gorman. “It’s unfathomable.”

___

Nguyen reported from Oakland, California. Associated Press writers Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
City
Colfax, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Greenville, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#Sierra Nevada#Plumas County#Plumas National Forest#Pg E#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow Wednesday after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities. The dangerous fires were among some 100 large...
Oregon StatePosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Oregon governor sets indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown has announced a statewide indoor mask requirement because of the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases. She warns the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed. Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon, regardless of vaccination status, will be required...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing...
Rogers County, OKPosted by
KRMG

New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

Almost 120 years ago, African American domestic workers settled in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, where they held Fourth of July parades, patronized shops on Horne Street and lived for several generations in what seemed like a small town within the big city. But many young families started...
Portland, MEPosted by
KRMG

Plan to replace aging postal truck fleet delayed by lawsuit

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Postal workers thrilled at the prospect of making deliveries in modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly vehicles are soldiering on in their aging, spartan trucks. The primary fleet of vehicles — dating to 1987 — was due to be replaced under a new contract but the...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Floods hit northern Turkey; several people hurt, missing

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Heavy rains triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey on Wednesday, leaving one woman missing, others injured and cars swept away by torrents, officials said. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops. The floods hit the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Germany to provide $35 billion in aid for flood-hit regions

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government agreed Tuesday to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by devastating floods last month. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states approved the state flood aid package, which still needs parliament's endorsement. “This is significantly...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

NEW YORK — This report is part of Season 2 of the ABC News podcast, "Have You Seen This Man?," hosted by "The View's" Sunny Hostin. It follows the U.S. Marshals' ongoing mission to find John Ruffo, who engineered one of the most outlandish frauds in U.S. history, vanished in 1998 and has never been found. A four-part Hulu Original limited series on the global search for Ruffo is currently in production from ABC News Longform. MORE HERE.
GolfPosted by
KRMG

Oakmont anchor US Open site, Merion gets men & women Opens

Already identified by its U.S. Open heritage, Oakmont Country Club was named the second “anchor” course for the U.S. Open in an announcement Wednesday that includes bringing nine Opens for men and women to Pennsylvania. Four of them will be at Merion, which was chosen to host the 2030 U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy