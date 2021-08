Thomas Lennon is developing the animated comedy “The Post Guard” at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is described as a workplace adventure comedy following the rag tag crew of humans, turtles, seals and mermaids at the secretive, and often overlooked mashup of the Coast Guard and Post Office, as they scour the high seas to find and deliver messages in bottles, while settling who among them is in charge of the ship’s menial tasks, like resetting the WiFi. Fox has ordered a presentation for the project. Lennon will write and executive produce, with Peter Principato also executive producing. Fox Entertainment will...