Last chance to catch Yolo Summerfest | Just Business

There is still time to experience Summerfest. Parking will be $5, but entry to the Yolo County Fairgrounds — located at 1250 Gum Ave. in Woodland — is free. “This is not the fair, the fair couldn’t happen this year because of COVID,” Event Coordinator Harry Mason said previously. “They were kind enough to let us hold this event there so there’s something to do for the good people of Woodland in the summertime.”