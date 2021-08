NLCRPD Sector Assignment: L86 Sector 41 EAST PETE BORO 86-10 Primary: 86-10 Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. The NLCRPD continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred this evening of State Street near the intersection of Cottage Place in the Borough of East Petersburg. The crash involved a motorcycle that was traveling west on State Street when the operator lost control and began a slide on the roadway, the operator was separated from the motorcycle, as the motorcycle impacted an oncoming BMW SUV that was traveling east bound on State Street.