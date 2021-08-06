5 children home alone killed in East St. Louis apartment fire

Five children were killed in an overnight apartment fire in East St. Louis early Friday morning.

The fire broke out after 3 a.m. on N 29th Street near State Street. Assistant Fire Chief George McClellan with the East St. Louis Fire Department said the children are between the ages of 2 and 9.

The children's mother was not home at the time because she had left to pick up another adult from work. When she returned, she went back inside the unit several times to try to rescue her children, McClellan said.

One team of firefighters worked to suppress the flames while another searched the apartment. Two children were found dead and three more were pulled out with a weak pulse, but two of them later died.

"The guys are taking it pretty hard," McClellan said. "We have a probie. This was his first fire, and he gets to see four kids die."

A fifth child was taken to the hospital and died later Friday morning.

"They're blameless in this. They're kids. It's tough. It's tough," McClellan said.

The mother was physically OK but distraught at the scene.

Seven people lived in the home. None of the other families in the building were in their units at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. East St. Louis fire officials told 5 On Your Side state investigators are looking into it.

Late Friday morning, mourners were seen gathering outside the house. They placed several stuffed animals and balloons on the front porch of the home, which still had police caution tape across the front door.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

