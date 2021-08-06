Cancel
Eddie Alvarez Will Be Only The 3rd American To Medal In The Summer And Winter Games

By Scott Neuman
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeedskater-turned-baseball infielder Eddie Alvarez is about to do what only two other Americans have ever accomplished — win medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. At the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, the Cuban-American athlete won silver as part of the U.S. 5,000-meter relay team. Following Thursday's U.S. 7-2 victory in baseball over defending Olympic champions South Korea, he'll medal again when the U.S. faces Japan on Saturday. The only question is whether his new medal will be silver or gold.

