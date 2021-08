Here’s our Bialetti Moka Express Coffee Maker review in a sentence: enjoy classic percolated coffee from this Italian stovetop brewing brand. Much as I like the convenience of today’s many and varied best coffee machine models there’s nothing quite like the coffee you get from the best percolators. These curious little pots that sit on top of a hob or stove – unless you plump for a fangled electric model that is - are fantastic at producing freshly brewed coffee. Granted, most are only able to produce relatively small amounts and do it rather slower than an pod coffee machine. Nevertheless, the taste is invariably waaay better.