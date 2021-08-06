Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays' Jordan Luplow: Recalled to big leagues

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Luplow was assigned to Durham after being acquired from Cleveland on July 30. He'll now make his first trip to the majors as a Ray with Randy Arozarena landing on the COVID-19 injured list due to health and safety protocols. Luplow missed all of June and July with a left ankle injury after previously slashing .173/.331/.439 across 121 plate appearances with Cleveland. He figures to serve primarily as an extra outfielder, though it wouldn't be surprising if he sees regular starts against left-handers while Arozarena is out.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Jordan Luplow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A Durham#The Rays Radio Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSandusky Register

Tribe trades Rosario, Luplow and Maton

CLEVELAND — With the NL East still up for grabs, the Atlanta Braves needed another quality hitter for the season's second half. The Indians had one to offer. Cleveland made its second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval on Friday. The Indians later released Sandoval, who was the World Series MVP in 2012 with San Francisco.
MLBFrankfort Times

Indians get LHP Battenfield from Rays for Luplow, Johnson

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians capped a whirlwind few hours before the trading deadline Friday by sending outfielder Jordan Luplow and right-hander DJ Johnson to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Peyton Battenfield. It was Cleveland's third trade of the day and fourth in 24 hours after they...
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays acquire OF Jordan Luplow, RHP DJ Johnson from Cleveland

It was an incredibly busy trading deadline all around the game and the Tampa Bay Rays were certainly a part of it, making two deals overall. They made one of the first deals of the day when they acquired Shawn Armstrong from the Baltimore Orioles and they made one of the final deals of the day as Marc Topkin reported shortly after the 4:00pm deadline that the Rays acquired outfielder Jordan Luplow and right-handed pitcher DJ Johnson from the Cleveland [redacted] for minor league pitcher Peyton Battenfield.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Jordan Luplow: Back from injured list

Luplow (ankle) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Luplow has been on the shelf with a left ankle injury since late May, but he'll rejoin Cleveland ahead of Friday's series opener against the White Sox. The 27-year-old should be in the mix for regular playing time with Oscar Mercado, Bradley Zimmer and Harold Ramirez currently positioned as Cleveland's three starting outfielders and sporting unimpressive numbers.
NBAwcyb.com

Jordan Floyd to play for Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Summer League

(WCYB) — Former King University standout Jordan Floyd will be playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League. Floyd confirmed the news on his Twitter account. The NCAA Division II Player of the Year had been playing in Italy. He was averaging 23.7 points per game to go with 5.3 assists.
NBAFanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Jordan Nwora steals the show in Summer League debut

The Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their long-awaited 2021 Summer League run with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. With many young players on both teams looking to make a name for themselves, Milwaukee’s Jordan Nwora stepped up and made an impact. While players such as Sandro Mamukelsahvili and Mamadi Diakite had productive nights as well, Nwora was the story of the game for Milwaukee. An impressive 30 point outing to propel the Bucks to a down-to-the-wire 81-78 victory made him the center of attention.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Jordan Montgomery vs. Shane McClanahan

Friday’s trade deadline is understandably the main topic of conversation around here, but there are still real games to play, and the Yankees begin a three-game series tonight at everyone’s favorite ballpark, Tropicana Field. Jordan Montgomery takes the hill tonight, hoping to build on his solid season that’s seen each month sport a lower ERA than the previous. He’s currently sitting at 3.57 for July, a strong showing at a time when the Yankees have needed, but not rewarded, good starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Recalled by Rays

Mazza was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports. Mazza was sent down last week, but he'll now rejoin the major-league club after Pete Fairbanks (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday. The right-hander has posted a 6.60 ERA in 15 innings this year, but he's tossed 6.1 scoreless innings across his last three appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Andres Gimenez: Not a big-league option yet

Gimenez won't be called up within the next week despite Thursday's trade that sent Cesar Hernandez to the White Sox, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. While Gimenez struggled significantly at the big-league level to open the season, he's hit a much better .274/.335/.492 for Triple-A Columbus and would be Hernandez's logical replacement. The Venezuelan infielder is in the process of establishing permanent residency in the United States, however, meaning he couldn't take part in next week's trip to Toronto. Owen Miller will get the call-up for now, but it's possible Gimenez gets an opportunity when Cleveland crosses the border again to host the Tigers on Aug. 6.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Manuel Margot rejoins Rays and will play a big role

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays welcomed new addition Nelson Cruz to Tropicana Field on Tuesday and welcomed back outfielder Manuel Margot from the injured list. Margot was batting leadoff and starting in rightfield for Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees. Margot missed 15 games with a left hamstring strain,...
MLBNewsday

Jordan Montgomery effective as Yanks bounce back and top Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Yankees got "up off the mat" Tuesday night, as Aaron Boone predicted they would. It is far too soon to make any declarations on how long they’ll stay up. Putting, for one night anyway, the lost weekend in Boston behind them, the Yankees got five...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' DJ Johnson: Moves up to big club

The Rays recalled Johnson from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. After he was acquired from Cleveland on Friday, Johnson never appeared in a game for Durham before he was summoned to the big club. He'll join the Tampa Bay bullpen as a replacement for Jeffrey Springs (knee), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Johnson is expected to work mainly in lower-leverage spots while he's up with the Rays.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 100: On Big Day, Yanks Beat Rays 3-1

It was a good day in Yankeeland. The Yanks traded for Joey Gallo, which soaked up a lot of my energy tonight. I’ll admit it. These are shorter takeaways than normal, but that’s okay. Largely a boring game anyway, despite it being an extra-innings win in the Trop. The Yanks won 3-1 despite nearly giving us all a heart attack at the very end. It’s 2021. What comes easy?
MLBIndependent

Bradley Zimmer's blast lifts Cleveland over Detroit

CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera got a planned day off in pursuit of his 500th career home run and Cleveland, sparked by Bradley Zimmer’s tie-breaking home run in the seventh, defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Sunday. Cabrera, who has 498 homers, didn’t play as part of Detroit manager A.J. Hinch’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy