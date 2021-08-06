Rays' Jordan Luplow: Recalled to big leagues
Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Luplow was assigned to Durham after being acquired from Cleveland on July 30. He'll now make his first trip to the majors as a Ray with Randy Arozarena landing on the COVID-19 injured list due to health and safety protocols. Luplow missed all of June and July with a left ankle injury after previously slashing .173/.331/.439 across 121 plate appearances with Cleveland. He figures to serve primarily as an extra outfielder, though it wouldn't be surprising if he sees regular starts against left-handers while Arozarena is out.www.cbssports.com
