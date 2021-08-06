Rays' Jordan Luplow: Recalled to big leagues

Gimenez won't be called up within the next week despite Thursday's trade that sent Cesar Hernandez to the White Sox, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. While Gimenez struggled significantly at the big-league level to open the season, he's hit a much better .274/.335/.492 for Triple-A Columbus and would be Hernandez's logical replacement. The Venezuelan infielder is in the process of establishing permanent residency in the United States, however, meaning he couldn't take part in next week's trip to Toronto. Owen Miller will get the call-up for now, but it's possible Gimenez gets an opportunity when Cleveland crosses the border again to host the Tigers on Aug. 6.